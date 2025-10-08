Austria opens final €8 million solar-plus-storage rebate round

From pv magazine Germany
Austria’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism has opened the third and final call for photovoltaic and energy storage rebates, with €8 million in available funds.
The program includes a 10% “Made in Europe” bonus for applicants using modules, inverters, or storage systems produced in Europe.
Photovoltaic systems are eligible in four capacity categories. Category A covers systems up to 10 kW, with a fixed subsidy of €160/kW. Category B, for systems between 10 kW and 20 kW, offers €150/kW. Category C, for 20 to 100 kilowatts, provides up to €140/kW, while Category D, above 100 kW, grants €130/kW. Battery storage systems qualify for a fixed rate of €150 per installed kilowatt-hour, with the European manufacturing bonus added to the base subsidy.
“We need more Made in Europe to strengthen our industry, secure jobs, and become more independent,” said Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Austria’s economic affairs minister. “Every PV system manufactured in Europe contributes to security of supply, climate protection, and competitiveness.”
Hattmannsdorfer said the government aims for every photovoltaic system to include storage to improve system stability and self-sufficiency.
Austria has seen rising demand for residential and commercial storage. In the first call of the year, around 5,200 applications covering 192 MW of PV and 124 MWh of storage were approved. The second round drew about 8,800 applications for 182 MW of PV and 175 MWh of storage.
Between those rounds, the government ended the VAT exemption for small photovoltaic systems earlier than planned, despite its original extension through 2025.
The current call stipulates that storage systems are only eligible when installed with new or expanded photovoltaic arrays that are not yet operational at the time of application. Submissions close on Oct. 22.
