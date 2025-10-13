France cuts feed-in tariffs for solar up to 100 kW

From pv magazine France

France's CRE has published new feed-in tariffs (FIT) for solar installations up to 100 kW in mainland France, effective until Jan. 1, 2026.

For the first time, PV systems between 100 kW and 500 kW are excluded from the FIT scheme and will instead compete in public tenders.

For systems up to 9 kW, the FIT remains unchanged at €0.04 ($0.046)/kWh.

The CRE set a new tariff of €0.0617/kWh for systems between 10 kW and 100 kW, 15% lower than the previous quarter. FITs have also declined 16% to €0.1049/kWh for 9 kW to 36 kW systems and €0.0912/kWh for 36 kW to 100 kW systems.

Rebates for systems up to 9 kW remain steady at €80/kW. Incentives for 9 kW to 36 kW and 36 kW to 100 kW systems fell 11% to €160/kW and €80/kW, respectively.