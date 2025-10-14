Prototype magnesium battery operates at room temperature in breakthrough

From ESS News
Batteries as they stand today are dominated by lithium-ion battery types, where lithium ions move between the anode and cathode during charging and discharging cycles. Enormous research efforts continue to improve and perfect chemistries like lithium-iron-phosphate, alongside research into solid-state batteries that would replace flammable liquid electrolytes with solid ones, as well. And, sodium-based alternatives have advanced, as researchers continue to search for viable next-generation chemistries that are cheap, high-energy, and safe.
Magnesium has long been seen as a promising alternative chemistry. Like sodium, the element or metal is abundant, non-toxic, and theoretically capable of high volumetric energy density.
However, magnesium has had what chemists describe as “sluggish ion mobility” at room temperatures, meaning it has been a long way from practical use.
