Dutch energy suppliers update electricity origin reporting after review

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has revealed that all energy suppliers in the country now provide accurate information on the origin of electricity, following inspections that prompted three companies to update their disclosures.

The “electricity label,” which indicates whether power is generated from renewable sources such as wind and solar or from fossil fuels, is designed to improve market transparency and help consumers make informed choices, according to ACM. The electricity label shows the origin of supplied power, whether it's green (renewable) or gray (fossil-based), in order to help consumers make informed choices. ACM said the electricity label improves market transparency and helps consumers make informed choices.

ACM requires suppliers to publish the label online by May 1 each year to verify that green electricity claims align with Guarantees of Origin (GvOs) or Certificates of Origin (CvOs). Recent inspections have revealed that two unspecified suppliers had previously misreported this data, prompting the regulator to demand monthly disclosures from them.

ACM said it also flagged energy supplier Zonneplan for providing insufficiently clear information. The company now explicitly states that it supplies gray electricity, while its app and dynamic contracts encourage customers to shift consumption to periods of high green electricity availability. In April 2025, Zwolle-based Zonneplan began offering solar panel owners an additional bonus for the electricity they feed back into the grid, aiming to incentivize their contribution to the energy transition, according to its website. The company also noted that dynamic energy contracts, which align electricity consumption with periods of high green energy availability, could maximize financial benefits for households.

In March, ACM launched a probe into how Dutch energy suppliers set feed-in costs for households with rooftop solar, following a 10% rise over the past month and reports of net-negative compensation fees. The regulator said it will assess whether pricing practices are reasonable and monitor fairness ahead of the country’s planned end to net metering in 2027.