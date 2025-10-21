European developers signed 19 PPAs for 630 MW in September

A total 17 power purchase agreements (PPA) were publicly announced in Europe during September, according to the latest analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark.
The deals amount to 630 MW of contracted capacity, with Italy and Spain the most active markets of the month, accounting for 200 MW and 132 MW, respectively.
The largest PPA by capacity in September was a 140 MW on-site PPA secured by Mercedes-Benz with a 25-year tenor. The agreement is linked to an onshore wind project currently under development at the company’s Papenburg test track in Germany.
September’s result is an improvement on August, which saw nine new PPAs for 450 MW of capacity, according to one of Pexapark’s former briefs. However, it marks a slowdown in Europe’s PPA market when compared to September 2024, when 23 PPAs for 1.03 GW of new capacity were registered.
Pexapark’s latest findings highlight that tracked PPA prices closed at €47.80 ($55.53)/MWh at the end of September, representing a 2% month-on-month decline.
The Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish markets all recorded downward movements in PPA prices in September. Poland registered the sharpest decline with a 17.9% drop. Pexapark says this indicates market participants are applying more conservative solar capture assumptions.
The British market saw no change in its average PPA price in September, while the Nordic market was the only analyzed market to buck the downward trend, recording a 1% increase.
Last month, pv magazine reported that German solar power purchase agreements are down 87% year-on-year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.