European developers signed 19 PPAs for 630 MW in September

A total 17 power purchase agreements (PPA) were publicly announced in Europe during September, according to the latest analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark.

The deals amount to 630 MW of contracted capacity, with Italy and Spain the most active markets of the month, accounting for 200 MW and 132 MW, respectively.

The largest PPA by capacity in September was a 140 MW on-site PPA secured by Mercedes-Benz with a 25-year tenor. The agreement is linked to an onshore wind project currently under development at the company’s Papenburg test track in Germany.

September’s result is an improvement on August, which saw nine new PPAs for 450 MW of capacity, according to one of Pexapark’s former briefs. However, it marks a slowdown in Europe’s PPA market when compared to September 2024, when 23 PPAs for 1.03 GW of new capacity were registered.

Pexapark’s latest findings highlight that tracked PPA prices closed at €47.80 ($55.53)/MWh at the end of September, representing a 2% month-on-month decline.

The Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish markets all recorded downward movements in PPA prices in September. Poland registered the sharpest decline with a 17.9% drop. Pexapark says this indicates market participants are applying more conservative solar capture assumptions.

The British market saw no change in its average PPA price in September, while the Nordic market was the only analyzed market to buck the downward trend, recording a 1% increase.

Last month, pv magazine reported that German solar power purchase agreements are down 87% year-on-year.