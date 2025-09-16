German solar PPA deals drop 87% as developers turn to battery hybrids

With German solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) down 87%, a panel of experts argued that hybrid solar-plus-storage projects are now the only bankable path forward.

Image: ESS News

Europe’s renewable energy market is faltering under the weight of its own success. The era of developing standalone solar projects backed by PPAs may be coming to a close, as midday solar generation sees price cannibalization and negative-price hours across multiple regions.

While still a relatively nice problem to have versus too little generation for decarbonization and general progress in terms of clean energy, it’s still a quandary. And those with funds – banks – are clearly clutching the purse strings tighter, which is making standard solar assets more challenging to finance. Hence, opportunities around colocation with large batteries.

