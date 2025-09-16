German solar PPA deals drop 87% as developers turn to battery hybrids

From ESS News

Europe’s renewable energy market is faltering under the weight of its own success. The era of developing standalone solar projects backed by PPAs may be coming to a close, as midday solar generation sees price cannibalization and negative-price hours across multiple regions.

While still a relatively nice problem to have versus too little generation for decarbonization and general progress in terms of clean energy, it’s still a quandary. And those with funds – banks – are clearly clutching the purse strings tighter, which is making standard solar assets more challenging to finance. Hence, opportunities around colocation with large batteries.

