New Zealand approves 200 MWh solar-plus-storage project

A 179 MW solar-plus-storage project near Auckland has secured approval from an independent panel, allowing a commercial decision if the project remains viable under the imposed build and operating conditions.

Image: Glorit Solar

A planned 200 MWh solar-plus-storage project in Glorit, near Auckland, on the North Island of New Zealand, has been granted resource consent and a notice of requirement by an independent panel.

The decision allows the solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) for the Glorit Solar Farm to proceed, with more than 100 conditions in place. The site will span 283 hectares of a 300-hectare site and include the solar modules, batteries, ancillary equipment, including power conversion units or PCUs, and a 33 kV transmission line, and a new substation.

