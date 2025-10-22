Powerchina completes 200 MW solar project for Enel in Colombia

From pv magazine LatAm
Enel Colombia, a subsidiary of Enel, said the Guayepo III project in Atlántico province reached full grid connection on Oct. 7 despite two seasons of heavy rain. Powerchina acted as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor.
The facility includes more than 457,700 solar panels spread over roughly 688 hectares between Ponedera and Sabanalarga. It forms part of a larger complex that includes Guayepo I and II, which together total 486.7 MW.
Construction of Guayepo III began in August 2024, followed by the 199.5 MW Atlántico solar park in November. Together, the projects create one of Colombia’s largest solar clusters.
In July, Enel Colombia received the first $100 million tranche of a $200 million European Investment Bank financing package for Guayepo III and the Atlántico project.
Colombia added 1.6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing the country’s total to 1.87 GW.
