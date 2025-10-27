Tennet to grant grid access to 6 GW of Dutch battery projects

From ESS News
Earlier this year, Tennet’s large-scale introduction of time-dependent transmission rights (TDTR) contracts in the Netherlands offered a glimmer of hope to more than 70 GW of customers, mainly large-scale battery energy storage projects, currently stuck in the grid connection queue. According to the latest information, the lion’s share of the newly unlocked grid capacity will be allocated to batttery storage.
The Dutch transmission system operator said that up to 9.1 GW of capacity is available on the high-voltage grid during off-peak hours – capacity that could be effectively utilized through TDTRs.
TDTR give customers connected to the TenneT high-voltage grid the right to transport for a fixed number of hours per year, at least 85% of the time.
