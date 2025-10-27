Europe moves to 15-minute electricity spot market, driving up battery revenue

The shift to 15-minute spot market intervals has increased battery arbitrage revenue in Europe, while providing more accurate signals for grid efficiency, says French battery storage specialist Storio Energy.

Image: Storio Energy

From ESS News

The transition of the electricity spot market to 15-minute increments, effective Oct. 1, is already changing the economic dynamics of battery storage in Europe.

Paris-based Storio Energy said it has tracked a 20% increase in market arbitrage revenue for batteries thanks to more accurate recording of price fluctuations.

The wholesale “spot” market for electricity, which determines prices 24 hours in advance, now displays prices at 15-minute rather than hourly intervals.

