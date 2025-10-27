Europe moves to 15-minute electricity spot market, driving up battery revenue

From ESS News

The transition of the electricity spot market to 15-minute increments, effective Oct. 1, is already changing the economic dynamics of battery storage in Europe.

Paris-based Storio Energy said it has tracked a 20% increase in market arbitrage revenue for batteries thanks to more accurate recording of price fluctuations.

The wholesale “spot” market for electricity, which determines prices 24 hours in advance, now displays prices at 15-minute rather than hourly intervals.

