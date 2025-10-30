South Korea introduces standards for photovoltaic-thermal modules

South Korea's National Institute of Technology and Standards (KATS) has introduced new national standards for photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar panels.

The government-run agency said the new standards apply to modules that combine photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies in a single device, noting that separate standards for each technology already exist.

“This regulatory improvement system accelerates the development of certification standards for new products that cannot be certified under existing systems due to a lack of appropriate standards,” KATS said in a statement. “The move is also intended to help domestic manufacturers enter this emerging market.”

“The establishment of the world’s first standard for PVT composite modules serves as a model for supporting the market entry of our companies’ innovative convergence products,” KATS Director Kim Dae-ja added. “We will also consider pursuing international standardization to facilitate their expansion into the global market.”

The institute said that 10 solar thermal manufacturers are currently active in South Korea.