South Korea introduces standards for photovoltaic-thermal modules

South Korea's National Institute of Technology and Standards (KATS) has introduced new national standards for photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar panels.
The government-run agency said the new standards apply to modules that combine photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies in a single device, noting that separate standards for each technology already exist.
“This regulatory improvement system accelerates the development of certification standards for new products that cannot be certified under existing systems due to a lack of appropriate standards,” KATS said in a statement. “The move is also intended to help domestic manufacturers enter this emerging market.”
“The establishment of the world’s first standard for PVT composite modules serves as a model for supporting the market entry of our companies’ innovative convergence products,” KATS Director Kim Dae-ja added. “We will also consider pursuing international standardization to facilitate their expansion into the global market.”
The institute said that 10 solar thermal manufacturers are currently active in South Korea.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.