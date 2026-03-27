Panasonic debuts propane heat pump for light industrial, multi-residential buildings

While many existing ECOi‑W products use scroll compressors and variable-speed pumps, the Aqua‑G EVO combines an inverter-driven compressor and pump with advanced refrigerant circuits and defrost management, providing precise temperature control, high seasonal efficiency, and reliable heating even in harsh winter conditions, the company said.

The Aqua‑G EVO is explicitly marketed as a boiler replacement solution for commercial, light industrial, and multi-residential buildings, whereas other ECOi‑W models are general reversible heat pumps not positioned as directly for full heating substitution.

“The new heat pump has been purpose-built to meet the rising commercial demand for sustainable heating technologies that can effectively replace gas boilers across commercial, light industrial, and multi-residential buildings,” Panasonic said in a statement. “Using the natural refrigerant propane (R290), with an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) of just 0.02, the range aligns with evolving F‑Gas regulations and supports corporate sustainability commitments across European markets.”

At ‑10 C outdoor, the heat pump can reportedly maintain around 85 % of its capacity. It can also deliver 55 C water at ‑18 C ambient and up to 75 C for domestic hot water at ‑2 C.

The range includes 60, 80, and 110 kW models, suitable for diverse commercial installations. Units can be cascaded up to eight, reaching nearly 880 kW combined capacity. Smaller setups of up to four units allow compact, side‑by-side installation, saving plant-room space.

Panasonic also said it provides a complete HVAC ecosystem, from high-efficiency chillers to fan coils equipped with nanoe X for improved air quality. Its smart platforms enable centralized control across multiple sites for operational convenience, the company said.

More technical details about the new product were not provided.