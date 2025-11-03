France revises off-peak hours to match solar generation patterns

From pv magazine France

France’s grid operator Enedis has begun implementing a nationwide reform of peak and off-peak electricity hours, effective from Nov. 1, 2025, to better match consumption with renewable generation, particularly solar. The change follows the public electricity network usage tariff (TURPE 7) established by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

The reform is designed to adapt electricity demand to the country’s evolving energy mix and changing consumer behavior, including the rise of programmable appliances and remote work. Enedis expects the measure to shift about 5 GW of demand to midday periods during the sunniest months, smoothing daily load curves and reducing reliance on fossil-fired evening generation.

About 14.5 million customers are currently subscribed to the peak/off-peak tariff. Of these, 3.5 million already follow time slots compatible with the new framework. For the remaining 11 million, off-peak hours will be adjusted gradually between November 2025 and October 2027.

Consumers will continue to benefit from eight off-peak hours daily, including at least five consecutive hours overnight. Enedis will reallocate up to three of those hours to daytime windows in summer, typically between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., while scaling back discounts during high-demand periods between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The update will occur automatically for all residential and business customers on peak/off-peak contracts. Commercial and industrial users will be incorporated toward the end of the rollout in 2027.