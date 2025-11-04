First Solar plans fifth US factory with 3.7 GW capacity addition

From pv magazine USA

First Solar said in its third-quarter 2025 earnings report that it will open a new 3.7 GW annual-capacity solar module finishing line in the United States. The module assembly plant is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 and ramp up production through the first half of 2027. It will produce First Solar Series 6 modules.

The company, a major producer of cadmium telluride thin-film solar technology, operates about 23.5 GW of active manufacturing capacity globally, with a growing share in the United States. After ramping up its new factories in Alabama and Louisiana, First Solar expects to operate about 11 GW of domestic capacity and more than 14 GW by the end of 2026, reinforcing its position as the largest US solar manufacturer.

First Solar’s share price rose more than 15% following its Oct. 30 earnings call. The company reported more than 2.7 GW of gross bookings in the quarter and a total backlog of 54.5 GW through 2030.

In the same period, First Solar said it produced 3.6 GW of modules globally, including 2.5 GW in the United States and 1.1 GW internationally.

The company said its products are insulated from major trade policy risks, including compliance with foreign entity of concern restrictions. Its modules are also expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus, which adds a 10% tax credit to the base 30% investment tax credit available to solar developers.

“While trade and policy developments have introduced new challenges for many in our industry, we continue to differentiate ourselves by offering pricing and delivery certainty, enabling us to respond effectively to evolving demand drivers and reinforce our leadership,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer of First Solar.

In its earnings call, First Solar reaffirmed its 2025 net sales guidance, projecting revenue between $4.95 billion and $5.2 billion for the year.

“As a result of our disciplined approach to balancing growth, liquidity, and profitability, we’ve further strengthened our position through the commissioning of our fifth US manufacturing facility, enhancing our liquidity position, and delivering record sales,” Widmar said.