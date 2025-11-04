GSE Intégration debuts reversible, concrete-free solar mounting in France

From pv magazine France

France's GSE Intégration has developed a new version of its ground-mounted PV structure, the GSE Ground System Evolution, for faster installation and compliance with France’s soil conservation laws.

The French mounting manufacturer said the revamped system can be installed up to twice as fast as the previous model. Made from pre-cut galvanized steel, it requires no concrete foundations or excavation and leaves no lasting impact on the ground. The system is fully reversible and aligns with France’s Zero Net Artificialization (ZAN) policy.

“Developers are facing new land constraints, stricter environmental requirements, tighter deadlines, and a rise in self-consumption,” the company said. “This drives new expectations for mounting structures: they must be lighter, faster, reversible, and digitally supported.”

Designed for various flat terrain types, the structure accommodates both south-facing and east-west orientations. East-west configurations can double module density per square meter, spread output more evenly throughout the day, and improve project economics, particularly for self-consumption applications. The tilt angle is adjustable in seven positions between 5 degrees and 40 degrees.

The system supports terrain categories II to IV, covering rural to urban environments, and is compatible with standard PV modules. Installers can access a digital configurator offering automatic layout planning, mechanical checks, ballast calculations, bill of materials, and technical exports, which streamline project design and reduce procurement time.

GSE Intégration said more than 40 MW of capacity have already been installed using the first-generation Ground System. The Evolution version targets small to medium ground-mounted projects – typically under 1 MW or in the 30 kW to 50 kW range – as a lower-impact alternative to rooftop installations.