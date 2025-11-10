Achmea building ‘circular’ solar carport in the Netherlands

Dutch financial services provider Achmea is set to build a large-scale circular solar carport on its premises in Apeldoorn, a municipality in central Netherlands.

The company has entered into a collaboration agreement with its strategic partner Equans, architectural and engineering consultancy Sweco and solar panel manufacturer Solarge for the development of the project.

With an area of two hectares, the circular solar carport is set to be the largest of its kind in the world. It will feature 5,304 circular solar panels supplied by Solarge and will offer space for 925 vehicles, underneath a supporting structure made of wood and recycled steel. A charging plaza will be located beneath the carport, made available to other businesses at night and over the weekends.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2026, with the solar carport set for completion by July next year. Once operational, any excess energy generated by the solar array will be stored in an energy storage system for local use.

A statement from Achmea says the idea for a circular carport emerged during plans to make existing offices more sustainable. Ronald Hack, Corporate Real Estate Manager at Achmea, explained that the project is a major step towards the company’s aim to reach climate-neutral operations by 2030.

“By working multi-disciplinarily, we can solve local and complex challenges, such as grid congestion or nitrogen problems, and achieve our own sustainability goals,” Hack said, without providing further details.