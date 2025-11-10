Bangladesh opens testing lab to certify solar module quality

Bangladesh has inaugurated a testing laboratory to ensure quality and establish standards for both domestically produced and imported solar panels. The facility has been set up at the headquarters of the BSTI in Dhaka, equipped with German technology.

The laboratory features a high-precision standard sun simulator capable of testing solar panels up to 2,700 mm × 1,600 mm and measuring module performance efficiency, according to BSTI officials.

Bangladesh has established 17 standards for solar modules, prepared by the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA).

Two other solar module testing laboratories currently operate in the country – one at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and another at United International University (UIU) in Dhaka.

In the past, BSTI relied on these external facilities for certification, but the new laboratory allows it to conduct tests independently and strengthen quality control.

The local solar module market is dominated by Chinese products, which require certification before entering Bangladesh. The country has also begun exporting solar panels, with several export-oriented production plants expected to start operations soon.

“This laboratory will play an important role in importing high-quality solar panels and raising the quality of domestically produced panels to global standards,” said Ministry of Industries Secretary Obaidur Rahman. “By establishing the solar panel testing laboratory, BSTI will be able to maintain international standards in solar power generation, which will also ensure consumer safety.”

Dipal C. Barua, former president of the Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA), told pv magazine that the facility will help ensure module quality and prevent substandard imports. “The BSTI needs to employ highly trained technicians and experts in the lab to accurately measure the performance efficiency of solar modules,” he said.

Muhammad Faisal Hasan, executive engineer at the Bangladesh Power Development Board, added that the laboratory will help improve solar panel quality, enhance performance and safety, and support Bangladesh’s progress toward its renewable energy goals.