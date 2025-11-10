Fothermo debuts immersion heater for excess PV power

From pv magazine Germany

Fothermo System has introduced the ROD-1000, a new photovoltaic immersion heater designed for PV-driven domestic hot water production. The device features a DC input supporting module outputs of up to 3,000 W, with heating power continuously adjustable between 0 W and 1,000 W, according to the company.

Excess solar energy can be routed either to a secondary immersion heater or fed into the household grid via a microinverter. The system automatically switches over once the hot water storage tank reaches the set maximum temperature.

Developed and manufactured in Ulm, Germany, the ROD-1000 is suitable for hot water storage tanks up to 500 L. It can also serve as a supplement to existing gas, oil, pellet, or heat pump systems. The unit incorporates high-efficiency MPP tracking and direct DC-to-heat conversion, enabling operation even with low photovoltaic output.

With lime-free water, the system can achieve temperatures of up to 85 C, or up to 65 C with standard water. The heating element has an immersion depth of 295 mm, weighs 0.9 kg, and measures 468 mm x 154 mm x 140 mm. It is designed for horizontal installation.

The ROD-1000 is a plug-and-play solution: solar modules connect directly via MC4 connectors, and no electrical installation or system registration is required, as the device operates off-grid. It is suitable for one- to four-person households and can also be retrofitted into existing systems.

“With the ROD-1000, households can significantly reduce hot water costs while easing the load on their heating systems, without registration, and without any modification to the home’s electrical installation,” said Fothermo CEO Manuel Masenko.

Thanks to the oversized photovoltaic configuration of up to 3 kW of PV capacity with 1 kW of thermal output, the system provides ample power for water heating even under diffuse light conditions. Based on Fothermo’s internal calculations, the ROD-1000 can produce 900 kWh to 2,200 kWh of usable heat per year, depending on module size, equivalent to approximately 14,000 to 34,000 L of heated water annually.

The retail price of the new product is €549 ($635) including VAT.