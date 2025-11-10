India’s Kosol Energie presents 730 W solar panel, enters storage sector

From pv magazine India
Kosol Energie unveiled a high-efficiency 730 W G12 TOPCon solar panel for commercial and utility-scale projects at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) 2025 exhibition.
The company said the panels use high-transparency glass and POE encapsulants to enhance durability and light transmission. These features are designed to cut the bill of materials by 2% to 3% while improving overall plant efficiency through higher power output and lower transport costs.
The panels are under certification, with commercial production expected to begin by April or May 2026. They will complement Kosol Energie’s existing high-efficiency models, including 610 W, 620 W, and G12R-based 630 W to 640 W panels.
Kosol Energie currently operates a 3 GW module manufacturing capacity, producing about 2 GW annually. It plans to add another 6 GW, bringing total capacity to 9 GW by late 2026.
The company is also entering large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing, targeting an initial annual capacity of 3 GWh to 3.5 GWh. The containerized systems will serve utility-scale developers, with individual units ranging from 0.5 MWh to 5 MWh.
Kosol Energie said the BESS line will use US technology already deployed in its overseas projects. The production facility is under civil construction alongside the module plant expansion.
