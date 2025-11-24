Italy issues new rules for PV project siting, solar fiscal breaks

From pv magazine Italy

The Italian Council of Ministers approved on Friday a new decree introducing new provisions relating to the Transizione 5.0 tax credit and the identification of suitable areas for large-scale wind and solar projects.

As for the tax break, the government has decided to anticipate the deadline for submitting applications to November 27, with the previous date being December 31. Those who submitted applications after November 7 will be given the opportunity to submit any additional payments requested by the Italian energy agency – the Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) by December 6.

Furthermore, it specifies that the measure cannot be combined with the Transizione 4.0 tax credit, and that companies applying for both incentives must choose one over the other.

Finally, €250 million has been allocated for 2025 to support applications submitted for the Transizione 5.0 plan.

As for the suitable areas for PV and wind deployment, the decree increases the state's role in establishing binding criteria for project siting and approval. Under the previous rules, the regional governments had been given strong autonomy in the decisional process, with some regions like Sardinia even introducing moratoria on renewable energy project development.

The new provisions also establish that, for projects located in eligible areas, the landscape assessment becomes mandatory but not binding. Furthermore, the deadlines for the single authorization process, the so-called Autorizzazione Unica (AU) are reduced.

Moreover, the decree introduces a new definition agrivoltaic systems, which are now labeled as phovoltaic arrays that ensure the continuity of crop and grazing activities on the installation site. Prior to these new rules, the height of the panels was a key factor defining this project typology.

“To ensure the continuity of crop and grazing activities, the system may include the rotation of modules positioned high above the ground and the application of digital and precision agriculture tools,” the text of the decree reads.