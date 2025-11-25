US energy offices folded into new structure at Department of Energy

From pv magazine USA

The US DoE has released a new organizational chart that has removed groups focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and reducing carbon emissions.

A new hierarchical chart posted on the DoE website shows that the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and the Grid Deployment Office are no longer listed as part of the organization. The organizations are now expected to be absorbed by the Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the Energy Department is aligning its operations to restore commonsense to energy policy, lower costs for American families and businesses, and ensure the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright in a press statement. “These changes will help us better execute the DOE mission of delivering affordable, reliable and secure American energy for the American people.”

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) was a driving force supporting clean energy advancement by driving down consumer costs and supporting research, development, and deployment.

EERE impact reports said utility-scale solar costs fell by 73%, onshore wind by 41%, and electric vehicle battery costs dropped by 79% over a decade under its cost-reduction support. The organization estimated it saved Americans an estimated $800 billion in energy costs since 1980.

EERE investments helped support a $2 trillion clean energy market in the United States and resulted in nearly 1,000 patents. The organization’s programs helped launch 154 energy innovation companies, creating thousands of jobs and raising billions in private capital, according to a 2024 investment report from the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) was established to help bridge emerging clean energy technologies from research and development to commercial-scale deployment. It was originally established with a total portfolio of over $25 billion in federal funds allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

OCED selected 113 projects across 42 states, which were designed to unlock billions of dollars in private investment by sharing the initial financial and technical risks associated with new technologies. However, under the Trump administration, the DoE announced widespread cancellations of funding, including cutting over $3 billion in May 2025 and over $7 billion in October 2025.

The federal funds were intended to catalyze a much larger amount of private investment. For example, over $14 billion in private capital was tied to the $6 billion federal investment in the Industrial Demonstrations Program alone, much of which has now been lost to Trump administration project cancellations.

Other organizations

Also removed from the DoE’s hierarchy is the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), which was tasked with pioneering carbon management systems, including carbon capture and storage, reducing methane emissions, securing critical minerals, and supporting energy and national security measures.

The organization obligated nearly $1.4 billion to fund 654 research and development projects between 2018 to 2023 for projects at industrial facilities and power plants that focused on permanent carbon storage or conversion into valuable products.

FECM also collaborated with the EPA on an $850 million program to help oil and gas operators monitor, measure, and reduce methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas.

Also removed from the organization is the Grid Deployment Office (GDO). GDO managed over $14.5 billion in funding and grants to strengthen the U.S. power grid. These included the $10.5 billion Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program and $2.3 billion in formula grants to states and tribes. The programs were planning to add enough transmission lines to support 67 GW of new capacity by 2031.

The office also ran the Coordinated Interagency Transmission Authorizations and Permits (CITAP) program, which aimed to cut federal transmission permitting times in half. The GDO’s federal investments catalyzed more than $36.9 billion in combined public and private investment, according to a DOE fact sheet.

Upon the reorganization and funding cuts, non-profit climate policy organization Clean Tomorrow has launched a campaign called Re-Energizing America, a creating a roadmap to address the innovation cliff that will occur when substantial federal funding expires in 2026. The roadmap calls for $25 billion in DOE funding to research, development and deployment programs by 2030. Find the roadmap here.