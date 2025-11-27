Palestine Investment Fund provides update on solar deployment in Jerusalem

A green financing initiative has helped to install solar systems for companies based in Jerusalem's Palestinian neighborhoods.
The Jerusalem Green Energy and Sustainability Financing Program, first announced in 2022, has been run by the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) in partnership with the European Union.
The two entities provided approximately €2.4 million ($2.8 million) to the program, which was implemented by Palestine Development Foundation, PIF’s community arm. An additional €700,000 was injected into the scheme by additional investors.
According to an update from PIF, the program, which was aimed at small- to medium-sized enterprises operating in Jerusalem, helped to deploy 1 MW of solar.
Companies, projects, theatres, hospitals, schools and hotels have benefited from solar installations, helping to reduce electricity consumption by up to 60% to a saving of approximately €250,000, PIF’s statement adds.
EU representative Mario Fanti says the program funded approximately 35 projects in Jerusalem in total as part of the EU’s “ongoing efforts to support the resilience of Jerusalemites and strengthen their presence in their city”.
“Cooperation with the Palestinian Investment Fund has yielded an effective development model that contributes to stimulating the local economy, supporting small projects, and expanding the use of clean energy despite the challenges facing Jerusalem,” Fanti added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.