Bangladesh approves 220 MW solar project, its largest to date

Bangladesh’s government on Monday approved plans for a 220 MW solar power plant in Sonagazi, in the country’s southeast.

Once completed, the project will become the nation’s largest photovoltaic installation.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the country’s highest decision-making body, chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, cleared the project with a total budget of Tk 18.88 billion ($154.4 million).

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will provide $143.28 million in loan financing. The remaining funds will be covered by the government and the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB), which will develop the project on approximately 634 acres (256.5 hectares).

The new plant will be located next to EGCB’s existing 75 MW solar facility, which has been supplying electricity to the grid since March last year.

Because the transmission interconnection infrastructure was already built for the 75 MW plant, the new 220 MW array is expected to use the same evacuation facilities, eliminating the need for separate transmission construction.

Masud Alam, superintending engineer of EGCB’s Renewable Energy Unit, told pv magazine that the IsDB board recently approved the loan. “Construction will begin as soon as the funds are available,” he said.

He added that the IsDB is offering a mixed-type loan, neither fully concessional nor strictly commercial, calling the interest rate “reasonable.”

While the project is currently planned at 220 MW, Alam noted that its capacity could increase to 250 MW, as sufficient land and financing are available.

Bangladesh has 1,690 MW of renewable energy capacity, with solar accounting for 1,297 MW. Under its Renewable Energy Policy 2025, the government aims to meet 20% of national electricity demand from renewables by 2030, and 30% by 2040.