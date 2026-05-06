Sinovoltaics launches free tool for project-specific PV module test scopes

Sinovoltaics has launched PV Lab Test Advisor, a web-based tool that builds project-specific reliability testing scopes for utility-scale PV projects.

The tool is available free of charge to developers, independent power producers, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors at labadvisor.sinovoltaics.com, and generates a recommended testing scope as a downloadable PDF based on project-specific inputs.

The tool is designed to replace testing scopes copied from project to project regardless of climate, technology, or site conditions. Sinovoltaics said reliability testing strategies must be tailored to the actual climate conditions, technology selection, and site-specific risks of each project.

“The industry trend of copy-pasting the same reliability testing scope from project to project does not adequately address the unique risks of each utility-scale PV installation,” said Arthur Claire, director of technology at Sinovoltaics. “Context-aware reliability testing is key to preventing underperformance of utility-scale PV projects.”

The PV Lab Test Advisor is part of Sinovoltaics' Zero Risk Solar testing framework. The company said that while on-site factory quality assurance remains central to defect prevention, external laboratory reliability testing provides an additional layer of protection for utility-scale solar projects.

“This first version of the PV Lab Test Advisor captures the core testing strategies in reliability testing,” said Pedro Octavio Quintana Ceres, PV expert at Sinovoltaics. “Our development team will continue to release regular updates and further refine the assessment tool based on expert input from our laboratory testing partners and clients.”

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a revised press release issued by Sinovoltaics after initial publication.