ABB finalizes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

Switzerland-based industrial conglomerate ABB announced it has completed the acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics business in Spain from Siemens Gamesa.
“The acquired portfolio includes power conversion products such as wind converters for doubly-fed induction generator (DFIG), industrial battery energy storage systems (BESS), and utility-scale solar inverters,” ABB said in a statement. “The transaction brings in around 400 employees, including key resources in Spain, India, China, the United States and Australia, and two converter factories in Madrid and Valencia. ABB has also entered into a supply and services agreement with Siemens Gamesa.”
ABB also revealed that Gamesa Electric generated revenues of approximately €145 million ($168.4 million) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
ABB previously sold its power electronics business to Italian manufacturer Fimer in 2020, which took over ABB's plants in Finland, India, and Italy, as well as its 800 employees in 26 countries. Fimer, which shipped over 7 GW of inverters that year, was acquired by the McLaren Applied Group in late November 2024, following restructuring efforts.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.