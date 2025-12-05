Solarwatt France files early-warning procedure

From pv magazine France

Solarwatt, a German supplier of photovoltaic panels and solar batteries, announced a restructuring plan to address current challenges in the French and European photovoltaic markets.

As part of this plan, its French subsidiary, Solarwatt France, filed an early-warning procedure with the Lyon Commercial Court on December 3, the company said in a statement.

In French corporate law, a statutory early-warning procedure is designed to detect and address financial or operational difficulties within a company before they become critical.

Throughout the process, all activities will continue as usual. Orders, deliveries, after-sales service, and technical support will remain fully operational.

Solarwatt France also said that its network of installers, partners, and end customers can continue to rely on product availability and team support. The company, which employs 16 people and works with more than 150 partner installers, added that it will keep them informed of major developments in the procedure and the next steps to be taken.