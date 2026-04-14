India adds heterojunction cell tech to approved solar manufacturers list

From pv magazine India

Reliance Industries Ltd has become the first company to secure inclusion of heterojunction (HJT) solar cells in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) issued by India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), marking a milestone for the country’s solar manufacturing sector. The listed cell manufacturing capacity is 1,238 MW per year, covering 210 mm × 105 mm formats with zero-busbar designs. The cells are rated at efficiencies of up to 25.6% and power outputs ranging from 5.28 W to 5.66 W.

Reliance’s HJT modules were previously included in ALMM List I for modules. The listed module manufacturing capacity is about 1,716 MW per year, comprising monofacial and bifacial glass-to-glass configurations, with power ratings of up to 720 W.

Under MNRE rules, from June 1, 2026, all government-supported solar projects must use modules manufactured with cells sourced from ALMM List II. Reliance’s HJT cell manufacturing facility at Jamnagar is part of its compliance strategy, enabling modules to meet domestic content requirement (DCR) norms for both cells and modules.

HJT cells produced at Reliance’s Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex are positioned as an upgrade over conventional PERC and TOPCon technologies. The company’s HJT modules offer efficiencies of up to 23.12%, while cell-level roadmaps target efficiencies of up to 26.5% through perovskite-tandem integration. HJT technology also offers a lower temperature coefficient, improving performance in high-temperature conditions, and reduced degradation of around 25% over the lifetime compared to conventional silicon modules, the company said.

Reliance Industries is developing an integrated solar manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of around 10 GW per year, scalable to 20 GW. The company is also building an integrated battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell production to pack assembly and containerized energy storage systems (ESS), with an initial capacity of 40 GWh, expandable to 100 GWh in later phases.