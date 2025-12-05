Chinese PV Industry Brief: Aiko, Skyworth PV plan 5 GW back-contact solar module factory in Guangxi

A newly formed joint venture between back-contact (BC) solar module maker Aiko and Skyworth PV is planning to build a 5 GW BC panel factory in Beihai, Guangxi province. The new company, called Skyworth-Aiko (Beihai) Solar Technology Co., Ltd., will invest approximately CNY 2 billion ($282.8 million) in the new facility, which will host two production lines, each with a capacity of 2.5 GW. The project has already passed environmental review.

Golden Solar announced that its subsidiary Guangdong Golden Glass Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. has signed a 298 MW heterojunction (HJT) cell supply contract with an undisclosed customer in South Asia. Golden Solar did not disclose the counterparty due to a confidentiality agreement, but said the deal is valued at more than CNY 100 million.

Talesun said it reached a preliminary agreement with Uzbekistan’s industrial conglomerate AKFA Group to jointly develop several PV projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The two sides plan cooperation on module supply, localization of manufacturing, and access to international sales channels.

In another overseas move, TCL Solar signed a memorandum of agreement with Korean EPC firm I-Solar Energy. Under the terms of the agreement, TCL Solar will become the preferred supplier for commercial and industrial rooftop PV panels in Korea, promoting its lightweight module products designed for roof load constraints.

GCL Optoelectronics reached a cooperation intent with Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glass to explore opportunities in the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) space. The companies plan to share market insights and technical standards.