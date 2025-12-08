India installs 45,911 solar water pumps in Maharashtra

From pv magazine India

MSEDCL, the state-owned power distribution utility, announced that the state installed 45,911 solar water pumps in one month, completing its Guinness World Records attempt under the Magel Tyala Solar Pump initiative.

MSEDCL said the deployment represents one of the largest and fastest renewable energy irrigation installations globally and was designed to expand solar-powered agricultural infrastructure across multiple districts in Maharashtra.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. emerged as the largest contributor to the installations, completing 8,846 solar pump systems, the highest total among participating companies.

The audited period for the Guinness World Records attempt ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, with installations carried out across multiple districts.

Officials said the Magel Tyala Solar Pump initiative enabled daytime solar-powered irrigation and nighttime household electricity access, reducing operating and living costs for participating farmers.

The verification process involved a multi-stage audit. From 50,000 completed installations, auditors approved 45,911 pumps following vendor-level checks, two independent technical audits and a final assessment by the Centre for Energy Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. Organizers confirmed the validated total at a public event.

“Being the largest contributor with 8,846 installations reflects our strong engineering capabilities and the trust placed in us. This initiative has empowered thousands of farmers with reliable, clean-energy irrigation, and we are honoured to support a historic achievement recognised on a global stage,” said Dinesh Patidar, chairman of Shakti Pumps.

He said that under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, Shakti Pumps has installed more than 150,500 solar pumps nationwide, benefiting farmers across multiple Indian states.