AX Solar Robot showcases cleaning system for C&I solar

France’s AX Solar Robot this week unveiled a new cleaning solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV systems at the Energaia trade show in Montpellier, southern France.

“Our new cleaning system is designed for steep roofs in heavily polluted environments that require frequent cleaning—weekly or bi-weekly—such as cement plants, flour mills, or other industrial sites where dust can reduce PV panel efficiency by up to 50% in a week,” the company’s sales manager, Gonzague Leclercq, told pv magazine. “The robot is intended for permanent installation, fully autonomous, eliminating the need for contractors.”

According to the manufacturer, the system is built for longevity. “Its robust components and design focus on durability and reuse, with annual maintenance visits to ensure a lifespan of more than 20 years, supported by reliable supplier partnerships,” said Leclercq.

The robot can handle roof slopes from 8° to 50°. It uses gravity to lower the cleaning unit, minimizing energy consumption, while solar panels power the brushes and lifting mechanism. Cleaning is effective with minimal water, as the rotating brushes work even in light rain.

“For a roof of 80 meters, the equipment costs around €20,000 ($23,495), excluding installation,” Leclercq said. “Recovering 20% of lost energy production delivers a rapid return on investment. Economically, the system is particularly recommended for installations above 200 kW.”

Currently, the system is being deployed in France, with plans to expand across Europe, initially prioritizing nearby sites to ensure optimal performance.