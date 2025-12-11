EU shift to 15-minute trading supports battery storage profits, says Rystad

From ESS News

The economics of BESS in Europe have improved markedly following changes to the European Union’s power pricing structure in October. According to Rystad Energy, several countries now offer the potential for BESS profits to rise by more than 15% and even beyond 20%.

Under the revised system, electricity prices are set every 15 minutes instead of hourly, giving storage operators more frequent opportunities to buy power when it is cheap and sell it when prices spike.

Since the shift, arbitrage potential has increased by an average of 14% across Europe’s power markets. Some countries – such as Austria and Slovakia – have seen gains exceeding 20%, while others, including Portugal, Norway and Sweden, have experienced only marginal improvements.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.