Fast deploy solar canopy EV charger secures UK distribution deal

The charge point with mounted solar can be deployed in less than a day, according to the manufacturer.

Segen is offering a solar canopy with EV charging product that can be installed in less than one day, according to the UK distributor, following a deal with manufacturer 3ti.

The two companies have entered a six-month exclusive distribution agreement that will see Segen offer the FastHub Papilo3 rapid deploy solar carport and charging unit to UK installers and EPCs.

FastHub Papilo3 comprises 12 fast-charging 22 kW AC points with a 20 kWp array mounted on the roof and two adjustable wings that can be angled to maximize generation based on location. The charging station can be deployed on parking lots with at least 12 spaces, and it operates from the customer's existing grid connection.

The specification sheet for Papilo3 lists a ground footprint of 12.2m x 2.5m, equivalent to a 40 ft container, extending to 15m x 7m when the solar canopy is fully extended. The charging station also comes with integrated lighting and CCTV.

Different loads from multiple charge points are managed through 3ti’s dynamic load management system.

First launched in 2021, 3ti FastHub has seen limited deployment across public and private sector organizations, including police, and UK National Health Service properties.

In a press release, Jamie Birch, sales director at 3ti said that initial demand for the charging station has been strong and the company is now focused on making its technology more widely available.

Spencer Conday, managing director Segen UK & Ireland, added that the FastHub opens a “significant new opportunity” for UK installers.

“Instead of navigating complex, multi-year projects, they can offer customers a rapid-deploy system that sidesteps grid upgrades, reduces installation complexity and delivers immediate value,” said Spencer.

The Segen distribution deal follows 3ti’s participation in a “vehicle-to-X” trial funded by the UK government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), which ran from October 2024 to March 2025. Delivered by Innovate UK, the trial saw 3ti design a Papilo3 V2X FastHub specifically for the project, in order to gather operational data on vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-building and vehicle-to-vehicle interactions.