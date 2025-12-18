Europe’s first sodium-ion cell made with fully domestic components

Welsh battery breakthrough uses UK-manufactured anode and cathode materials as well as active materials available through local supply chains. Batri plans to scale up material manufacturing and cell building capability.

Researchers in Wales have made a sodium-ion battery cell in the cylindrical 18650 format

Image: Malcolm Koo, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0

From ESS News

A research team from Batri and Swansea University have built a new cylindrical sodium-ion cell using UK-sourced materials, believed to be the first of its kind.

The 18650-format sodium-ion cell combines chemistries developed by UK-based energy storage company Batri and Swansea University, including Welsh coal-derived composite carbon.

Made using fully UK-manufactured anode and cathode materials, the 18650 cell was hailed as a “strategic milestone” by Stephen Hughes, chief technical officer at Batri, who said it “proves that sovereign battery production is viable and already happening here in Wales.”

