Saatvik Green commissions 2 GW EPE film manufacturing facility

Saatvik Green Energy has commissioned a 2 GW in-house EPE film manufacturing facility at its Ambala campus in Haryana, India.
EPE is a multilayer encapsulant film that combines ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyolefin elastomer (POE) for photovoltaic module encapsulation. Saatvik’s newly commissioned EPE facility, co-located within its existing module manufacturing complex, marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward deeper vertical integration and supply-chain self-reliance.
Encapsulant films play a critical role in solar modules by protecting solar cells, ensuring strong interlayer adhesion, maintaining electrical insulation, and enabling long-term durability under diverse operating conditions. By bringing EPE film production in-house, Saatvik gains direct control over material formulation, optical properties, and lamination performance, ensuring consistent quality across its entire module portfolio, including M10- and G12-based high-wattage modules.
“The strategic location of the EPE line within the same manufacturing premises delivers significant operational advantages. Near-zero transport time between encapsulant production and module lamination enables just-in-time material supply, eliminates inter-facility logistics delays, and supports lean manufacturing practices. This integration improves shop-floor productivity, enhances equipment uptime, and ensures seamless production flow across the module assembly process,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy.
“The in-house EPE facility also delivers meaningful cost optimization. By eliminating external transportation, freight, insurance, and heavy-duty packaging requirements associated with long-distance procurement, Saatvik reduces overall material handling costs and waste generation. These efficiencies contribute directly to lower module production costs while reinforcing the company’s sustainability commitments,” he added.
Saatvik Green Energy operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a greenfield integrated facility in Odisha with 4 GW of module and 4.8 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity. The company also offers EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial solar projects.
