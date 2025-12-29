CATL confirms significant upgrade to sodium-ion battery product range and scale into 2026

From ESS News

hinese battery giant CATL has detailed a wider and larger-scale deployment of its sodium-ion battery range across multiple sectors, including battery storage.

Chinese media reports said that CATL, at its supplier conference in Ningde, Fujian province in China, held on December 28, 2025, confirmed its 2026 plans for its sodium-ion batteries (SIBs).

They include an expansion in applications to include energy storage, plus use in battery swap systems, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. CATL said this potentially is the start of a ‘dual-star’ approach, creating a new trend of “sodium and lithium batteries shining brightly together.”

