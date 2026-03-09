‘Battery Atlas 2026’ maps Europe’s cell, pack and battery manufacturers

From ESS News
RWTH Aachen University has published the third edition of the “Battery Atlas 2026,” produced by the Production Engineering of E-Mobility Components (PEM) Chair. The free online report maps the European lithium-ion battery value chain.
Titled “Mapping the European Lithium-Ion Battery Industry,” the publication provides a data-driven overview of the sector, covering the entire industry landscape from cell production to modules and packs. It also examines related segments such as machinery, materials, quality control, recycling, and the development of next-generation battery technologies.
The report features detailed listings of companies across the battery ecosystem, including battery cell manufacturers, module and pack producers, equipment suppliers, battery quality control firms, active material suppliers, recycling companies, battery testing facilities, passive component suppliers for battery cells and battery systems, as well as solid-state battery developers.
