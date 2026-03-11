NanoMalaysia unveils sodium-ion prototype surpassing 300 Wh/kg

From ESS News

NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), an agency under Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), has unveiled a sodium‑ion battery prototype with an energy density exceeding 300 Wh/kg, positioning it among the most advanced sodium‑ion battery systems reported globally.

The prototype was developed through the NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (NESTI) in collaboration with International Battery Centre Sdn Bhd. NMB said achieving this milestone is a key step toward further development, scaling, and commercial readiness, with broad industry collaborations critical for advancing the technology through higher readiness levels.

“By surpassing 300 Wh/kg at the prototype stage, we demonstrate that sodium‑ion technology can deliver performance comparable to lithium‑ion while also addressing cost, safety, and material sustainability challenges,” said Rezal Khairi Ahmad, CEO of NanoMalaysia Berhad, underscoring the significance of the breakthrough for Malaysia’s energy storage ecosystem. “Establishing multiple partnerships with industrial off-takers will be crucial in the next steps to advance the technology readiness level and safeguard the interests of both local and international investors.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.