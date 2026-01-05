Huawei, Sungrow lead Wood Mackenzie’s inverter market ranking

Wood Mackenzie has published its global solar inverter manufacturing ranking for the first half of 2025.

The ranking places Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Sungrow at the top of the list, with almost identical scores of 93.9 and 93.7. Germany’s SMA takes third place, followed by Austria’s Fronius in fourth and China’s Ginlong/Solis in fifth.

The top ten is rounded out by China’s GoodWe in sixth, Japan’s TMEIC and Israel’s SolarEdge in joint seventh, China’s Aiswei/Solplanet in ninth and American company Enphase in tenth place.

Wood Mackenzie evaluated 23 leading solar inverter manufacturers from seven counties based on eight performance criteria including environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, after-sales services, research and development (R&D), supply chain stability and manufacturing experience.

The top ten inverter manufacturers account for 71% of global market share, according to Wood Mackenzie’s analysis. All of these companies now offer warranty extensions of 20 years or more, which Wood Mackenzie says reflects increased confidence in product longevity and a commitment to matching the operational lifespan of solar modules.

Wood Mackenzie also found six of the leading ten companies have an EcoVadis ranking of silver or higher, which places them in the top 15% of companies globally for sustainability. Additionally, eight of the top ten are reinvesting more than 6% of revenue into R&D efforts.

Timothy Shen, senior research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, commented that competitive advantage is now defined not just by shipment volume, but by service quality and stable supply chains. He added that the strongest performers are also leveraging regionalized assembly strategies.

“This strategic positioning allows manufacturers to comply with local content requirements and navigate import barriers while maintaining their supply reliability,” Shen explained.

Each of the top 10 companies have also been certified as a Grade A inverter manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie. The Grade A distinction has been designed as a market signal to highlight suppliers that combine operational robustness with practices aligned with global procurement standards. To qualify, companies had to meet at least five benchmarks defined by Wood Mackenzie.

An additional five solar inverter manufacturers have also received the Grade A accreditation: China’s Hoymiles, Kstar, Sofar and Chint Power Systems, as well as Spain’s Ingeteam.

Wood Mackenzie’s first-half solar inverter ranking follows its recently published ranking of global solar module manufacturers, which placed JA Solar and Trina Solar at top of the list.

In December, the consultancy predicted global solar inverter demand to contract in 2025 and 2026, driven by market uncertainty in China, Europe and the United States.