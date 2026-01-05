France, Germany, Italy break solar records in December

France, Germany, and Italy each set all-time highs for solar energy produced on a day in December last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.
The Spanish consultancy found the German market reached 87 GWh on Christmas Day, while the Italian and French markets hit 66 GWh and 54 GWh on December 28.
Solar energy production also increased week-on-week in the Portuguese and Spanish markets. For the week commencing December 29, AleaSoft is expecting the trend to continue in Italy and Spain, but for solar energy production to decline in Germany.
The increase in solar energy last week had a downward influence on electricity prices in some markets.
AleaSoft found that, when compared to the week prior, the weekly average electricity price decreased across the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets last week. The exceptions were the British and French markets, where average prices rose by 7.2% and 0.4% week-on-week.
Weekly averages were below €85 ($99.94)/MWh in all analyzed markets bar the British (€91.33/MWh) and Italian (€108.41/MWh) markets. The Nordic market registered the lowest weekly average, at €38.34/MWh.
AleaSoft says lower electricity demand caused by the Christmas holidays, alongside increased solar and wind energy production, drove prices down in most cases. The consultancy is expecting the current week to bring an increase in electricity prices across most analyzed markets as demand recovers. However, prices are expected to continue a downward trend in Germany and Italy.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.