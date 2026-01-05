Researchers propose new taxonomy for agrivoltaics

Researchers at the University Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdulla have conducted a comprehensive review of agrivoltaic systems and have proposed a new taxonomy for their classification.

“This study is the first in the world to present a conceptual framework for the next generation of agrivoltaics, including concepts such as cowvoltaics, sheepvoltaics, goatvoltaics, veggievoltaics, zoovoltaics, and aquavoltaics,” the study’s first author, Rittick Maity, told pv magazine. “These concepts aim to broaden the perspective of stakeholders—farmers, herders, and ranchers—by showing how solar infrastructure can be co-designed with a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna.”

“The research highlights how future agrivoltaic landscapes could integrate livestock, specialty crops, fish, vegetables, and fruits, transforming solar PV systems from mere ‘energy generators’ to ‘biodiversity habitats.’ A key contribution is the introduction of integrated agrivoltaic systems in zoos—zoovoltaics—which create a new research domain by combining solar PV with zoo animals,” Maity added. “This approach promotes multifunctional land use, enhances biodiversity, supports conservation, and strengthens climate resilience.”

The researchers defined four main categories: livestockvoltaics, crop-based agrivoltaics, aquavoltaics, and zoovoltaics.

Livestockvoltaics improves land-use efficiency by integrating grazing with solar panels. The shade provided by panels creates favorable microclimate conditions, reduces heat stress, and helps mitigate enteric methane emissions. Projects in this category use stilted or overhead panel configurations that allow livestock to move freely underneath. Subcategories include cowvoltaics, goatvoltaics, and sheepvoltaics, depending on the type of animal farming.

Crop-based agrivoltaics enhances soil moisture retention, reduces temperature extremes, and moderates water evapotranspiration. Its subcategories include fruitvoltaics, veggievoltaics, herbvoltaics, and flowervoltaics, based on the type of crop grown.

Aquavoltaics covers PV projects integrated with aquatic environments, where panels are placed above or on water. Water cooling improves panel efficiency, while the shade benefits fish and microalgae and promotes water mixing that supports biodiversity. A specific subcategory, fishvoltaics, focuses on fish farming, with solar panels powering filtration systems and pumps.

Zoovoltaics refers to PV projects integrated with zoo infrastructure. These systems support species conservation by providing shade for animals, enhancing biodiversity, and powering zoo operations. “Zoovoltaics primarily offsets a zoo’s energy use and serves an educational purpose, both of which help reduce carbon footprints,” the researchers noted. “Additionally, reduced evaporation and transpiration under solar panels conserves water, critical for maintaining healthy ecosystems and ensuring an adequate water supply for wildlife and zoo animals.”

For each category, the team presented specific business cases demonstrating the practical and environmental benefits of these integrated systems.

The new taxonomy was presented in the paper “Agrivoltaic systems for sustainability: An overview of emerging trends and practices,” which was recently published in Solar Compass.