Japanese companies to build world’s largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) have signed a contract to build the world’s largest liquefied hydrogen carrier.
The vessel is expected to have a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters. It will be built at Kawasaki’s Sakaide Works in Kagawa prefecture, Japan.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries said in a statement that the project will meet global hydrogen demand in the 2030s and form the foundation of the future hydrogen supply chain.
The carrier will be about 250 meters long, feature a diesel- and hydrogen-fueled electric propulsion system, and travel at about 18 knots (33.3 km/h). It will be equipped with cargo tanks for liquefied hydrogen and use a high-performance insulation system, which will reduce the generation of boil-off gas caused by natural heat ingress, enabling large-scale transportation of cryogenic liquefied hydrogen.
The vessel will also feature a cargo headline system capable of loading and unloading large volumes of liquefied hydrogen. Kawasaki Heavy Industries said double-wall vacuum jacketed piping will keep materials at an extremely low temperature, allowing for efficient and safe transfer between the onshore facility and liquefied hydrogen tanks on board.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries constructed the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier, with a capacity of 1,250 cubic meters, in 2021. A year later, it participated in a pilot demonstration of liquefied hydrogen export between Australia and Japan.
The company has since established a liquefied hydrogen receiving terminal, known as Hy touch Kobe, and is currently working on Kawasaki LH2 Terminal, a liquefied hydrogen base under construction in Ogishima, Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture.
JSE is the operator of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization's (NEDO) Green Innovation Fund project, supported by the Japanese government, which aims to demonstrate ship-to-base loading and unloading of liquefied hydrogen, as well as conducting ocean-going trials, by the end of March 2031.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.