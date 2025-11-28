This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The Hydrogen Stream: EWE begins work on 320 MW hydrogen plant in Germany
EWE has officially started construction of the 320 MW hydrogen production plant in Emden, East Frisia, with the award of the contract for civil engineering and structural work to a consortium of three construction companies (Ludwig Freytag, Gebrüder Neumann, and MBN). “The plant will be one of the first electrolysers in Germany on a market-relevant scale. From the end of 2027, the first green hydrogen is to be produced in Emden and supplied to industrial customers,” said EWE, explaining that the plant is part of a system comprising production, storage, and transport, including a pipeline axis between Wilhelmshaven, Leer, and Emden. EWE is calling on German authorities to reform the RFNBO rules and the demand-support mechanism, including the introduction of quotas for green industrial products.
Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kawasaki LH2 Terminal, a liquefied hydrogen base in Ogishima, Kawasaki City. “As the world’s first commercial-scale facility handling the liquified hydrogen, this terminal will be equipped with the world’s largest 50,000 m3 liquefied hydrogen storage tank together with facilities for maritime cargo handling (capable of loading and unloading operations), hydrogen liquefaction, hydrogen gas supply, and lorry dispatch of liquefied hydrogen,” said Kawasaki. JSE will manage the project, while a joint venture led by Kawasaki will be the main contractor responsible for the design and construction of the facilities. The project is expected to commence commercial operations in 2030.
A group of Moroccan researchers emphasized that addressing the freshwater constraint through the integration of seawater and brackish water desalination technologies is essential to realize the full potential of green hydrogen. “Future efforts must prioritize: (1) sustained technological innovation in desalination to enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and manage brine more sustainably; (2) comprehensive life-cycle assessments and techno-economic analyses of integrated WEH [water-energy-hydrogen] systems to optimize their environmental and economic footprints; and (3) the urgent development and implementation of robust policy frameworks, including standardization, certification, and targeted financial incentives,” said the researchers in the review article “Water-Energy-Hydrogen Nexus: Addressing Water Scarcity in Sustainable Green Hydrogen Production”, recently published in Results in Engineering. The researchers also emphasized that standardization and certification enable the de-risking of investments and promote a globally interconnected green hydrogen market.
Researchers at the University of California, Berkley, are developing a new electrolysis technology based on anion-exchange-membrane water electrolyzers that uses ion-conducting polymers as anode electrodes, where oxidation takes place. The team led by Shannon Boettcher combines a zirconium oxide inorganic polymer with an organic polymer that conducts ions and separates gases to prevent degradation of the organic polymer. “The zirconium polymers build up around the anode electrode and create a passivation layer that protects the more sensitive organic polymer from losing electrons when the oxygen is made,” said the research team. As a result, the degradation rate is significantly lower. “We get a hundred times decrease in the degradation rate. We're not all the way there to a commercially viable electrolyzer, but this is by far the biggest knob we've found to get there,” said Boettcher.
NASA has selected Plug Power and Air Products and Chemicals to supply up to approximately 36,952,000 pounds of liquid hydrogen for use at facilities across the agency. The contracts begin on Monday, December 1. The NASA Agency-wide Supply of Liquid Hydrogen awards are firm-fixed-price requirements contracts that include multiple firm-fixed-price delivery orders critical for the agency’s centers as they use liquid hydrogen, combined with liquid oxygen, as fuel in cryogenic rocket engines, and the commodity’s unique properties support the development of aeronautics. The total value for the combined awards is about $147.2 million,” said the US agency.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.