ML System unveils solar facade panels, roof-integrated PV tiles

Poland-based building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) module manufacturer ML System has developed Photonwall, a ventilated façade module. Available in a wide range of sizes, colors, and finishes, it is certified compliant with multiple building codes, electrical, and environmental standards.

The glass-glass solar façade module is suitable for use as an exterior building envelope component. It is available in a range of dimensions from 600 mm x 1800 mm to 900 mm x 2700 mm and a thickness between 9.5 mm and 11.5 mm. The respective power ratings are 135 W to 310 W, with a maximum 164 W/m2. The solar cells are made with monocrystalline silicon.

The panels are customizable and available in a variety of colors and looks, such as concrete, slate, brick, marble, metallic, and wood. Dummy panels, or passive panels, without PV cells for shaded areas are available.

Photonwall is sold with the required aluminum substructure and exterior wall mounting accessories. It reportedly withstands wind up to 250 km/h and hail of 75 mm at 140 km/h. The operating temperature range is -50 C to 90 C.

ML System also offers the Photonroof product line, which is a ceramic roof-integrated PV tile. Qualified as a standards-based building material and a PV panel, it is available in a range of colors and finishes to match the aesthetics of modern and historic roofs.

There are carp-style and flat roof-shaped tiles that measure 325 mm x 420 mm to 1,825 mm x 420 mm, with a thickness of 12 mm, and up to 145 W/m2 power output.

Customers using both products are provided with the required mounting and waterproofing components, such as flashings, as well as logistics support, authorized installation, and a proprietary SCADA-based energy management app with features for facility control and monitoring of performance, production, and consumption.

Recent projects using its technology include a 302 kW portico-style PV installation at BFF Banking Group headquarters in Milan, Italy, and a 1,100 kW skylight-style PV roof at the Warsaw West railway in Poland.

The company is participating in projects in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Greece, and Italy, currently managing contracts of 57,000 m2.

“We owe our rapid export expansion to the development of a network of distributors and agents across Europe, while providing them with continuous and active support from project managers responsible for specific global region markets,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

ML Systems, founded in 2007, has established over 20 patents. It has been researching and developing BIPV products since 2010.