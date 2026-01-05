Industrial batteries in France earn revenue through secondary reserve

From ESS News
Storio Energy, which specializes in battery energy storage systems for large electricity consumers, has reached a new milestone in France by enabling its behind-the-meter batteries to participate in the aFRR.
The aFRR is used to automatically correct deviations around the grid’s target frequency of 50 Hz. Until now, batteries providing aFRR services in France were almost exclusively front-of-the-meter, standalone systems connected directly to the transmission grid and equipped with dedicated meters.
“From the very beginning of Storio’s development, we wanted to demonstrate that behind-the-meter batteries could also contribute to grid stability, despite the technical challenges involved,” the company said.
One such challenge is the absence of a dedicated meter, which traditionally prevents grid operators from monitoring BTM battery activity in real time.
