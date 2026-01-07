Astronergy launches 670 W TOPCon solar module with 24.9% efficiency

China’s Astronergy says its ASTRO N7 Pro module targets utility-scale PV plants and commercial rooftops, offering quarter-cell architecture, bifacial gains, and a 30-year performance guarantee.

Image: Astronergy

Share

Astronergy, the solar module unit of China’s Chint Group, has introduced a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module rated at up to 670 W, with a maximum conversion efficiency of 24.8%.

The product, marketed as the ASTRO N7 Pro, is designed for utility-scale photovoltaic plants as well as commercial and industrial rooftop installations. Astronergy said the module is based on its TOPCon 5.0+ cell technology, without providing further technical detail.

It claimed that a core feature of the module is its quarter-cell design, which reduces internal current and associated power losses. Astronergy said the configuration also lowers maximum hotspot temperatures and improves performance under partial shading, delivering up to 20% higher energy yields than shaded half-cell modules in real-world conditions.

The module has a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius and a bifaciality factor of 85%, with potential variation of about 5%. Astronergy said this supports bifacial energy gains of 1% to 3% above those of back-contact modules.

Additional features include a 20-busbar quarter-cell layout and a low-temperature, low-stress, flux-free manufacturing process, which the company said is intended to reduce hidden microcracks and improve long-term reliability.

Astronergy offers a 30-year linear performance guarantee for the module, with degradation capped at 1% in the first year and 0.35% annually from the second through the thirtieth year. The product warranty is 15 years. The company has not disclosed the module’s dimensions or weight.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New process achieves 97% silver recovery from end-of-life solar panels
06 January 2026 Australian researchers have developed a new separation technique that employs the same crushing and flotation principles used in mineral processing to...