Poland’s massive new airport project to host utility-scale solar-plus-storage project

Solar panels and energy storage will be a fixture at the planned Port Polska airport in Poland. Scheduled to open in 2032, the airport will serve as a flagship international transport hub for Poland and has reportedly been planned for several years.

In December 2025, Poland’s Central Transport Port company announced Wrocław-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Elektrotim as the winner of an unlimited tender for the preparation of the design of a solar-plus-storage system to power the airport.

The system will comprise 20 MW of solar PV with 50 MW of battery storage capacity with a working time of two hours. The project's capacities could be expanded in the future when the airport is fully operational.

The electricity needed for the operation of the airport will be obtained partly from PV and partly from the power grid, according to the Central Transport Port company. The energy storage system will store surplus energy produced by the panels, thereby increasing the hub’s overall energy independence and lessening its reliance on the grid.

A statement by the Central Transport Port company said that the infrastructure at the airport “will not be based on fossil fuels, and no carbon-emitting energy source will be created at the airport.”

“The investment in a photovoltaic power plant and electricity storage will form part of the company’s implementation of the concept of the desire for climate neutrality,” the statement added.

Previously, the company signed an agreement with the Institute for the Management of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Polish Academy of Sciences to prepare the documentation necessary to explore drilling for thermal waters. If suitable conditions are identified, they could form the basis for further work on the use of geothermal energy for the needs of the airport.

Installing solar panels at airports has become more common across Europe, but the increased presence of PV near airports has also caused difficulties. In December 2025, the glare from solar panels at a nearby solar park caused disruptions at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. However, such issues can be avoided in the design phase with special anti-reflective panel coatings for PV installations near flight paths.