Quilt launches 3-zone ductless heat pump for residential applications

U.S. startup Quilt has launched a new three-zone heat pump system for residential applications.

A three-zone heat pump is designed to provide independent temperature control across three separate areas of a home or residential building. The system consists of a single outdoor heat pump unit connected to three indoor units, each serving a different room or zone, allowing occupants to manage comfort levels individually rather than conditioning the entire building uniformly.

According to the manufacturer, the system is the most efficient three-zone ductless heat pump currently available. It reports a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER2) of 25.3 and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2, Region IV) of 12, which it says is approximately 20% more efficient than comparable products on the market.

The heat pump uses R32 (difluoromethane) as its refrigerant and reportedly achieves a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.2 at 8 C and 2.0 at −15 C. The system delivers a heating capacity of 27,000 BTU/h at 8 C and 30,000 BTU/h at −15 C. Quilt claims the unit maintains 100% of its heating capacity down to −20 C and 88% capacity at −25 C.

The outdoor unit measures 929 mm × 773 mm × 370 mm, while each indoor unit has dimensions of 971 mm × 200 mm × 207 mm.

The system operates on a 208/230 V power supply. Reported noise levels range from 27 dBA to 48 dBA for the indoor units and from 50 dBA to 52 dBA for the outdoor unit. Additional features include millimeter-wave occupancy sensing, room-by-room control via the Quilt Dial and mobile app, real-time energy monitoring, and over-the-air software updates.

“The three-zone outdoor unit represents Quilt’s first hardware expansion since our initial product launch and is designed to address real market needs,” the company said. “Partners told us they needed better economics for larger installations, while homeowners wanted whole-home solutions with fewer outdoor units.”

Quilt launched its first heat pump product in May 2024. Earlier that year, the company raised $33 million in a funding round co-led by Energy Impact Partners and Galvanize Climate Solutions, with participation from Lowercarbon Capital, Gradient Ventures, MCJ Collective, Garage Capital, Incite Ventures, and Drew Scott.