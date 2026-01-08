Ecuador plans 2.1 GW power auction with high share of solar

From pv magazine LatAm

The Ecuadorian government plans to auction 2.1 GW of new electricity generation capacity, with solar power expected to play a central role in the tender.

According to official sources, the auction will include several utility-scale solar projects located in regions with high solar irradiation. Planned developments include the 200 MW Santa Elena solar project and the 1,500 MW Zapotillo solar project. All capacity will be awarded through public procurement processes.

The solar projects will be grouped into generation blocks and allocated through competitive bidding open to domestic and international private developers. The projects are intended to diversify Ecuador’s energy mix, strengthen system reliability, and reduce dependence on thermal generation, particularly during periods of low hydropower availability.

Minister of Environment and Energy Inés Manzano said 970 MW of non-conventional renewable energy projects are currently in the permitting stage and are expected to begin operations between 2027 and 2028.

In addition to large-scale solar parks, the tender may also include solar projects under long-term contract structures. The overall 2.1 GW auction will combine solar with other generation technologies.

Ecuador experienced a severe power crisis in 2024, when nightly blackouts were imposed to curb electricity consumption. In response, the National Assembly approved the Organic Law to Promote Private Initiative in Energy Generation in October 2024, aimed at accelerating renewable deployment and attracting private investment.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Ecuador had 32 MW of installed solar photovoltaic capacity at the end of 2024. Unofficial estimates place distributed photovoltaic capacity at around 100 MW, driven mainly by residential, commercial, and industrial installations. Existing regulations allow grid connection and surplus power injection, supporting further private sector participation.