AlphaESS launches modular energy storage system for small C&I users

From ESS News

AlphaESS has launched the StaX-M29.9/M50, a modular energy storage system designed for small commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. With power ratings of 29.9 kW and 50 kW and scalable capacity up to 216.9 kWh, the system is tailored for businesses seeking flexible energy storage solutions without the complexity of installation.

The system features a stackable, plug-and-play architecture, enabling rapid on-site assembly and simplified commissioning. Its 12 kWh modular battery design allows users to incrementally expand capacity as their energy needs grow. The StaX-M29.9 supports configurations ranging from 6 to 18 battery modules, while the StaX-M50 supports 9 to 18 modules, with a maximum of 12 modules per column and up to two columns per system.

Each module comes with an integrated battery management system (BMS) featuring automatic dynamic cell balancing to enhance efficiency and extend battery life. The system also incorporates AlphaESS Bypass Technology, which automatically isolates any faulty modules without interrupting overall system operation.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.