Anker Solix launches new E10 whole home backup system in US, offers ‘one-stop’ service to bypass installers

From ESS News

Anker Solix is taking a brand new approach to home battery storage in the US with the launch of its E10 range, switching from an installer-only or installer-partnership model, as most companies, including Tesla, opt for, and moving to a direct model, and what its press release stated is a “hassle-free, one-stop installation service”.

The E10 is dubbed a “smart hybrid” product as it can handle charging from solar, the grid, or from a generator, with the last one coming with a unique twist. Anker is also offering a smart gas generator, which provides DC charging for the E10 batteries, which essentially offers a wider mode of operation, adds a significant safety margin, and offers more efficient operation when using fossil fuels. The generator can handle gas, propane (LPG,) and natural gas as fuels.

Anker is calling this “infinite backup power” due to the multi-fuel range extension, and when considering typical US outages, durations, and conditions, can handle 99% of outage scenarios.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.