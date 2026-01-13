Anker Solix launches new E10 whole home backup system in US, offers ‘one-stop’ service to bypass installers

From ESS News
Anker Solix is taking a brand new approach to home battery storage in the US with the launch of its E10 range, switching from an installer-only or installer-partnership model, as most companies, including Tesla, opt for, and moving to a direct model, and what its press release stated is a “hassle-free, one-stop installation service”.
The E10 is dubbed a “smart hybrid” product as it can handle charging from solar, the grid, or from a generator, with the last one coming with a unique twist. Anker is also offering a smart gas generator, which provides DC charging for the E10 batteries, which essentially offers a wider mode of operation, adds a significant safety margin, and offers more efficient operation when using fossil fuels. The generator can handle gas, propane (LPG,) and natural gas as fuels.
Anker is calling this “infinite backup power” due to the multi-fuel range extension, and when considering typical US outages, durations, and conditions, can handle 99% of outage scenarios.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.